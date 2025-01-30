Prince William is different than his ‘farmer' dad King Charles

Prince William has been praised for his work for the environment by one of his duchy tenant farmers.



William, who is also the Duke of Cornwall, visited

Heather Gorringe and her husband Phil this week and charmed the two with his down to earth nature.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Heather said: "He’s such a nice guy, isn’t he?"

She added: "He seems really down to earth - and miles taller than I ever imagined. And he loved the worms, so that was really great."

Praising both Prince William and King Charles, the couple added: "It’s a new generation. We went to the handover between King Charles and the prince at St. James’s Palace, and it struck me that they were different in the sense that, for King Charles, farming is in his blood. He is a farmer.

"But, having met Prince William on the farm today, I can see how important the Duchy is to him, and also that he is committed to a sustainable future."

Heather then added: "You only have to look at what he’s doing with the Earthshot Prize to know he’s on that route,” she continues. “The things we are doing here are up his street."