Meghan Markle branded ‘wonder girl' in scathing remark

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been give a new nick name by Nigel Farage.



The famous Reform leader, who was present

Buckingham Palace this afternoon for a reception hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla to welcome more than 300 MPs, took a swipe at Meghan and Harry.

Farage branded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "wonderboy and wondergirl" by Nigel Farage, and accused them of "disappearing off" to America.

He remarked: "Wonderboy and wondergirl disappear off to America, the [late] Queen dies, the King’s not been well, Andrew’s not in the public eye, Princess Anne is 74, so they are doing a lot of the heavy lifting and I think doing it very well."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.