Harris Dickinson on rumoured John Lennon casting in 'Beatles' biopics

Harris Dickinson is sharing his two cents on rumours that he is being cast in the Beatles biopics to essay late alum John Lennon.

Dickinson, 28, vaguely addressed the online chatter surrounding the Sam Mendes-helmed biopics during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.

"Don't ask me about that," the English actor initially responded, though he is not yet confirmed to be playing Lennon.

“Okay, my comment is that I think it would be a brilliant opportunity to play John Lennon, and to work with Sam and everyone else mentioned," he said during a follow-up interview, per THR. "Yeah, I don’t know. It would be splendid.”

The four films will chronicle the lives of Beatles band members including Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, and John Lennon—who died in 1980.

Roles for Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, and either Joseph Quinn or Charlie Rowe also remain yet to be announced.

In December 2024, Starr spilled to Entertainment Tonight that Keoghan was believed to be "somewhere taking drum lessons."

Skyfall and 1917 director Mendes, 59, announced the in-the-works biopics to be shot in liaison with Sony Pictures and Neal Street Production in February 2014.