Rachael Kirkconnell shares memories from Tokyo trip with ex Matt James

Rachael Kirkconnell is not shying away from a photo dump even after her trip to Tokyo didn't end on a good note.

The Bachelor alum, 28, took to Instagram with a carousel of photos she and Matt James took during their recent trip to Tokyo before their unforeseen breakup.

The carousel started with a snap of Kirkconnell smiling at the camera while seated in a restaurant—seemingly captured by James.

Kirkconnell included several other photos of herself in the slideshow packed with sushi photos and markets but James did not feature in her photo dump.

She simply captioned the post: "still ♡ you tokyo."

Another photo that appeared to give a nod to her ex was a snap of two chocolatey drinks on a countertop.

The carousel post comes after the former Bachelorette broke her silence on the breakup via Instagram, claiming she was blindsided by it.

Kirkconnell also addressed the breakup in a recent episode of Call Her Daddy two weeks after their split—revealing that she was on her flight back from Tokyo when she found out about James' breakup post.

"Literally the plane is taking off and I see his post, and that’s it," the reality star said. "I don’t have any service or anything for the next 12 hours, so I’m freaking out because, you know, just got broken up with, and now, a few hours later, it’s for the whole world to see and I’m still trying to process it."

Kirkconnell also said they had a stressful night before they broke up.

"The night before, we didn’t have an argument, but I was feeling very overwhelmed," Kirkconnell said, explaining that they filmed "literally every single meal" because it was "his career."

Kirkconnell also opened up about feeling "overwhelmed with looking for a dinner spot for an hour," but when she asked James for help, he refused saying, "It doesn’t matter."

After a few more tense moments over meals, the main conversation took place the following day which spiraled into something bigger.

"There were just qualities about me that he worries about having in a wife," Kirkconnell told the host.

James ended their relationship and Kirkconnell immediately went to the airport to fly back to Atlanta, where she saw James' January 14 breakup post while she was still processing it.

"I’m still in total shock," she added. "I think that’s why I didn’t say anything. Still haven’t made a statement or anything because I’m processing this just like everyone else is."