Jay-Z's team takes major legal action in sexual assault case

Jay-Z's team take major legal action in sexual assault case

Jay-Z is pushing back against attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents an Alabama woman accusing the rapper of sexually assaulting her more than 24 years ago.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe in court filings, alleges that Jay-Z, 55, and Sean “Diddy” Combs, 55, assaulted her at an MTV Music Awards afterparty in September 2000, claims both artists have denied.

According to Daily Mail, Jay-Z’s legal team, led by attorney Alex Spiro, has filed a motion requesting the court to sanction Buzbee, arguing that he failed to personally meet with the woman before filing the lawsuit.

Moreover, TMZ reported on Wednesday that court documents reveal Buzbee allegedly admitted to this oversight, which Jay-Z’s team calls a serious ethical violation.

However, Buzbee disputes the claims, by telling the publication that the allegations against him are “utterly frivolous and meritless.”

Additionally, he previously told the outlet that he and four other lawyers had, in fact, interviewed the plaintiff before proceeding with the case.

Jay-Z’s legal team has also pointed to a December 2023 interview with NBC News, in which Jane Doe acknowledged inconsistencies in her story, as grounds to dismiss the case.

Meanwhile, Buzbee, whose firm represents over 150 individuals alleging abuse at the hands of Combs, maintains that his case against Jay-Z is valid. “The rules apply equally to everyone, even those who wrongly think they are above the law,” he said.

Furthermore, Diddy, who is currently facing federal sex trafficking charges, has denied all allegations, with his legal team dismissing Buzbee’s lawsuits as “shameless publicity stunts.”

It is worth mentioning that Jay-Z, estimated to have a net worth of $2.5 billion, continues to refute the accusations, while legal proceedings unfold.