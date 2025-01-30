Kylie Jenner reveals how Timothee Chalamet is 'different' from her exes

Kylie Jenner thinks Timothée Chalamet is "the one" she's been looking for!

An insider spilled to Page Six that the reality star has "never felt like this about anybody else before and definitely sees a future with him."

The source further shared that Kylie "feels like Timothée is so different from all the other exes she's dated in the past."

Another insider told the outlet that "Timothée has been on a press tour for A Complete Unknown, but he's been concerned and worried about Kylie with the LA fires going on.

Last week, deadly fires erupted in Los Angeles, leaving more than 150,000 people homeless and at least 29 dead.

Recently, an insider revealed to People magazine that the make-up mogul is "incredibly happy" with the Wonka star.

“She's never been in love like this before," shared the confidant. "He's great for her."