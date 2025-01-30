 
Prince William's surprising reaction to Aston Villa's epic win

Prince of Wales watches 'Battle of Britain' as Aston Villa win over Celtic

January 30, 2025

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, celebrated the win of his favourite team, Aston Villa.

As the team claimed an exciting 4-2 victory over Celtic in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, January 29, William was seen jumping with joy.

The future King of Britain watched the match alongside his longtime friend, Ed van Cutsem. He was spotted going through a rollercoaster of emotions as Villa first led by two goals, and Celtic equalized before halftime.

However, the Birmingham-based club secured the win with two more goals in the second half. It is worth mentioning that the match was dubbed the “Battle of Britain” as it featured an English and Scottish team.

Seated in the stands at Villa Park, the Prince of Wales was seen cheering enthusiastically and celebrating when his team sealed the win. William has supported Aston Villa for years.

This appearance comes after Prince William's recent trip to Monaco, where Villa lost 1-0.

Moreover, William also surprised Villa fans at a local pub before a Premier League match, earlier this month.

