Prince William, Kate Middleton thinking ‘bills' as Prince George grows up

Kate Middleton and Prince William are thinking about budget for key Prince George decision

January 31, 2025

Kate Middleton and Prince William are set to factor in the cost ahead of admitting their eldest son to his next school.

The Prince and Princess of Wales might have Prince George enter a co-ed school where he can also study with his brother, Prince Louis and sister Princess Charlotte to save the security costs.

Speaking to Fabulous, expert Ingrid Seward says: "I think he will probably go to a co-ed where all three of them can be educated together, because also that cuts hugely down the security bill.”

"I think Kate and William are very conscious of how much it costs the taxpayer to guard them - guard not being the exact word - but to kind of give them the security which they absolutely have to have.

"To have three different schools in three different parts of the country, I think would be very difficult,” she added.

