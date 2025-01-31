Pink brands husband 'idiot' over 'dumb' decision

PINK just made comments on her husband, Carey Hart’s appearance on Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

As Hart made his reluctant exit from the show due to medical reasons, he broke his silence over the decision, telling TooFab, “She'll (PINK) always think I'm an idiot because I do really dumb things. That's never going to change.”

the 49-year-old off-road truck racer continued, “But no, she was happy that I did it because she knew I kind of needed to do something like this. And it wasn't from the TV aspect, but to have a full immersion situation like this.”

“I tell people money can't replicate what we just got to do, you know, to be teamed up with 15 other complete strangers and go through this boot camp. You know, money can't buy that experience,” he added.

Further talking of the pop star, Hart mentioned, “There is no question she can handle the physical side, but someone telling her what to do, that would be a little tricky.”

He then admitted that it was in fact his “own fault” for tripping over a “plastic speed bump thing for all the cables” that strained his wrist and left ankle which already had “no cartilage left.”

Speaking to US Weekly, Hart mentioned, “I FaceTimed her that night. At the moment I got hurt, it was probably around midnight. So by the time I made it back to the hotel and got my phone out of the safe and all the things, it was probably 3 o'clock in the morning UK time.”

“She'd known the period of the time of the show and probably in the back of her mind, she knows anytime my phone's going to ring before that last day, I'm going to be [hurt]. So her initial [reaction] — she was wide-eyed, kind of white as a ghost, asking, ‘Are you alright?’ And I'm like, ‘Yeah, it's just my old body,’” he concluded.