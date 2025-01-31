 
Geo News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry laughingstock for comedian: 'Netflix doesn't care'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get criticism from comedian

By
Web Desk
|

January 31, 2025

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were poked fun at a major Netflix event.

The show, that was hosted by comedian John Mulaney, cheekily spoke about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

He said: "This will be the one place where you [might] see Arnold Schwarzenegger sitting next to Nikki Glaser sitting next to a family therapist with music by Mannequin Pussy.”

"This is a really fun experiment. Not since Harry and Meghan has Netflix given more money to someone without a specific plan."

Meanwhile, a A source tells the Mail: "It was shocking to me that Netflix would seemingly allow Meghan and Harry to be ridiculed at such a prestige event.

'"And how strange that a show by the couple who signed a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix barely featured - apart from one brief clip in a montage,” they noted.

