Amy Schumer on how she cheered up Adam Sandler after LA Fires evacuation

January 31, 2025

Amy Schumer is recalling how she managed to make Adam Sandler laugh amid devastating Los Angeles fires.

Schumer, 43, was promoting her new Netflix comedy Kinda Pregnant during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she recalled attempting a joke about the wildfires.

"I did make a joke to him the other night that — I don't know how this is going to go," the comedian began before addressing the evacuation orders for Sandler in the fire.

"His family was one of the people who've been affected by the wildfires, and he's sitting at this dinner with us and he's like, 'Yeah, I just had to grab like two shirts and get out of there'," the actress recalled a dinner talk with Sandler, Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Judd Apatow and other comedians.

"I'm looking at his shirt and I'm like, 'And you grabbed that one?' You know? Did you see the Hawaiian [shirt]?" she joked to Fallon. "I'm like, 'That's the one you went with?' Because you gotta make your friends laugh during these times. He's a good audience."

It is unclear whether Sandler's Los Angeles home was damaged in the wildfires that began on January 7.

Sandler addressed the matter with an appreciation post for firefighters, first responders, and law enforcement "for risking their lives for all of us in Los Angeles."

