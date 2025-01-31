Jake Paul calls himself 'uncancellable' in new teaser with brother Logan Paul

Social media influencers Jake and Logan Paul have a new venture coming up this spring with some controversial claims.

One such example is the hotly-dropped teaser of their first-ever reality TV show Paul American, where Jake flexes that he's "un-cancellable."

“I don’t give a f***. Be mad at me,” Jake, 28, says at the start of the clip while sitting in a car with his sibling, 29. “I’m un-cancellable.”

"And we'll put that to the test, brother!" his older brother Logan says in response.

The power-packed teaser also shows the famous brothers unpacking loads of cash and partying, A topless girl also makes a cameo in the teaser as she gets tossed into a pool.

“Jake and I know how to create the viral media that the internet feeds on," Logan says in one scene and follows it up with a "Villains and bad guys make the most money” in the next.

The trailer also shows Jake, who recently made headlines for his victory against boxing legend Mike Tyson in a November 2024 match, ready to take on various opponents in the ring.

The siblings also make it clear that despite their controversies and backlash, their family “will always” have their backs. Logan's fiancée, Danish model Nina Agdal also features in the trailer.

Paul American premieres March 27 on Max.