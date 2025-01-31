Princess Beatrice makes 2025 ‘brighter’ for King Charles, Royal family

Princess Beatrice has brought joy to King Charles and the rest of the Royal family after she gave birth to her baby girl, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi.

According to a Royal expert, the birth of little Athena has brought a much-needed moment of joy to the Royals who had a challenging year due to King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnoses.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond said the arrival of Beatrice’s daughter made the year more hopeful for the family.

"This was lovely news," she said of Athena’s birth after a traumatic year for the Royals, marred by King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.

"After the brutality of last year for so many of the Royal Family, 2025 is looking altogether brighter,” she told the publication.

Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s daughter’s premature arrival may have been concerning, the expert said, before praising the hospital management for keeping the news confidential

“It must have been rather alarming to have such a premature and tiny baby,” Jennie said. “I think the hospital has to be commended for keeping the birth completely confidential for a week.”

“But all, it seems, is well and the family are obviously delighted.”