King Charles is now starting to ‘lose his mind' completely to his cancer treatment

The UK armed forces and people around the government are reportedly bashing King Charles for the “woke” agenda he’s choosing to follow, when his attention should instead be something that is given towards his cancer treatment.

The accusations and brandings he’s being hit with include calls that the King is “pathetic” for deciding a name change in order to avoid ‘upsetting’ the French people.

For those unaware of the issue at all, it relates to the decision he’s made to rename the HMS Agincourt after previously being rejected by those who took office before the Labour Party came into power.

With this decision, in one fail swoop the King has been accused of “losing his mind” according to Radar Online.

A royal insider also shared their thoughts following this decision and said, “The name change is a woke move, and that's not very Charles.”

So “There's real fears he could be losing it with all his cancer treatment and the wider issues within royal circles.”

After all, “He should be concentrating on his treatment and not getting involved in petty feuds like this.”

It is pertinent to mention that this Navy nuclear-powered sub is the sixth to be named, after the English outnumbered the French in 1415.

Ex-Defence Secretary Ben Wallace also didn’t hold back from sharing his thoughts and said, “We are proud of our nation’s rich military history and the many famous battles fought.

“The seventh boat in the Astute class is to be called 'Achilles' – a name which is particularly appropriate this year as we mark the VE and VJ Day 80th anniversaries. Achilles received battle honours during the Second World War.”

Not to mention, initially, “The name was proposed by the Royal Navy Ships Names and Badging committee and approved by His Majesty the King,” he added before signing off.