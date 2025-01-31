Megan Fox takes legal help against Machine Gun Kelly as pregnancy nears end

Megan Fox is looking to lawyers now that her and Machine Gun Kelly’s child is about to be born.

Fox wants MGK to agree to some conditions as she prepares to welcome their daughter in March.

A source told Radar Online: "Megan wants MGK to be a big part of his child's life – but she's playing hardball right now."

The mole says Fox wants MGK to agree to a custody arrangement before their daughter is born.

"She's not signing off on anything without certain assurances and a child support structure," the tipster claimed.

"Megan did not want to end things, but she just can't trust him. She put a lot of their drama on the back burner to focus on having as little stress as possible during the pregnancy. But now it's reached crunch time, and they're needing to sit with lawyers and figure out what's fair," they added.

"She doesn't think MGK's capable of caring for an infant. He is living the rock star lifestyle, touring and in the studio until all hours." the insider noted.

"When he does have visitations with their daughter, she wants a supervisor of her choosing to be present – most likely a nanny that she has hired," they claimed.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had an on-and-off relationship for four years after she divorced her husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three sons.