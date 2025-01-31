Kyle Richards reflects on love after Mauricio Umansky split

A renowned actress and socialite, Kyle Richards, recently got candid and made a surprising statement regarding her dating life.

During The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, which aired following episode 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14, the 56-year-old revealed that she is “more than open to romance” after her split from Mauricio Umansky.

Richard’s confession came up while the women were talking about Erika Jayne's statement from the January 28 episode, where she said, "I've never been in love."

In the After Show, Jayne clarified by saying, "I'd like to say that I'm very single and I'm auditioning."

The Halloween star went on to ask if Jayne was looking for anything serious, to which she replied, "I don't think that I will ever be married again, and I'm OK with that,” adding that she would be happy to find a companion or "great boyfriend," someone to "go do things with" and would not have to "saddle" with her struggles.

Expressing her thoughts, Richards said, "For me, I don't want to just have a good time.”

"I mean, I want to be in love and in a committed relationship, 100 percent,” The Holiday Exchange actress noted.

Her confession shocked Jayne, who mentioned that Richards had been in a committed relationship since the age of 18.

Shedding light on this, the actress then explained, "I know, but I don't know if I'm that person to go out and ... I know I'm not that person. To me, it's about a soul. It would just have to be someone shows up in your life serendipitous and you have a soul connection, and that's it."

For the unversed, Richards met her second husband, Umansky, in 1994 and got married on January 20, 1996, when she was four months pregnant.

Their daughter, Alexia Simone, was born on June 18, 1996, and they have two other daughters, Sophia Kylie and Portia.

Notably, in July 2023, the couple announced their separation after 27 years of marriage.

In October 2023, the real estate broker and businessman claimed that they were separated but "not throwing in the towel."

It is significant to mention that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, who have parted ways, are still friends and have not filed for divorce yet.