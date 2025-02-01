Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck's closeness more than just 'coparenting' now?

Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend John Miller feels like a “third wheel” amid her “growing bond” with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Sources have recently revealed that Miller “isn’t thrilled” about the former couple spending time together.

Miller “knows Ben and Jen have been leaning on each other more than ever lately and have a really close relationship,” the tipster told Page Six.

The source adds that “their growing bond is getting to be a bit much when Ben spends all the holidays with them like Christmas and Thanksgiving” Miller feels like “a third wheel.”

As per insider Affleck and Garner, who share three children together, “communicate far more than they have over the past several years.”

“It used to be solely about the kids, but John feels like it could be more than just about their coparenting relationship.”

Although John Miller, who has been dating the Alias star soon after her breakup with the Batman actor, doesn’t feel “threatened” that the exes could get back together, insiders say that “at the same time it’s hard not to feel jealous when it’s clear they have a strong connection and friendship.”

For those unversed, the reports of growing bond between Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck comes after he finalised his divorce from Jennier Lopez in January 2025.