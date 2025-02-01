Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson stirs major drama with shocking claim

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-partner Tristan Thompson has made a bold claim about Dream Kardashian, daughter of Rob Kardashian.

Tristan, who shares two children with The Kardashians star, daughter True and son Tatum, recently sparked reactions with his video on Snapchat.

In a viral video, the Canadian basketball player revealed that he has two daughters, True and Dream Kardashian.

Tristan shared that Khloe’s niece, Dream, who is only daughter of Rob and Blac Chyna, is his eldest one and True is the second oldest.

“I have two daughters, and their names are Dream my oldest daughter, and True the second oldest,” he said in the video.

He went on to add, “Those are my two girls, and I miss you guys so much. I love you guys.”

However, the video caught the attention of Dream’s mother, Blac, who responded to the shocking claim.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the American Model stated, “Dream has one mother, Angela White, and one father, Robert Kardashian.”

It is worth mentioning that the reality TV star, Khloe Kardashian has yet not commented on Tristan's claims.