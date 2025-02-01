'Real Princess' Kate Middleton wins hearts with a kind gesture

Kate Middleton has won hearts of her fans with a kind gesture towards a young girl during her recent royal engagement.

A family was surprised by the Princess when she stopped her car to meet a three-year-old girl and have a chat.

According to the local media, it happened when the wife of Prince William was on a royal visit to a knitwear and sock making factory in Ammanford Carmarthenshire.

Princess Kate waved to Lily-Rose after the three-year-old shouted "hello princess" to try and attract Catherine's attention.

Kate jogged over to shake Lily-Rose's hand. She told the toddler: "I heard you say 'hello' from all the way back there and I wanted to come and see you. It's very nice to meet you.'"

Lily replied to the Princess "I wanted to say hi to you!" The three-year-old even asked if Kate was really a princess.

The Princess of Wales said: "Yes I am! I wanted to come and say hello."

Speaking to GB News, Stacey Chorely, the mother of the young girl,said that Lily was delighted when Kate came running up to her.

Talking to another media outlet, she said “We had no idea it was going to happen. When she got in the car she waved and we thought that was it but when she stopped the car we all said oh my god she getting out.

"We had a feeling she was coming out to meet Lily because she was the only child there. She came running over in her high heels and it was a wow moment. It was so cute."



