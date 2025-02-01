Photo: Kevin Costner to hurt ex Christine Baumgartner in rare way: Report

Kevin Costner is reportedly planning his next steps since Christine Baumgartner exchanged rings with Josh Connor.

As per the latest report of RadarOnline.com, the actor has been paying his former wife a hefty amount in lieu of spousal support, but does not plan on doing so any further since she is engaged to his former friend.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source shared, “He's paying Christine a monster sum each month in spousal support.”

In addition to this, the insider also shared, “But surely she won't need that when she becomes someone else's spouse,”

"Plus, he doesn't see why his cash should be going to support Josh's life as he's a very wealthy man in his own right." they continued and concluded from the chat.

On the other hand, the actor has been moving on from this divorce as he was reportedly left heartbroken when his wife of 20-years Christine decided to part ways.

It is pertinent to mention here that following his divorce Kevin started hanging out with Jewel, but their relationship turned out to be nothing but a fling and eventually faded away. Lately, Kevin sparked romance rumours with Jennifer Lopez after a candid lunch date.