Prince Harry and Meghan's UK visit to meet Beatrice will sow seeds of discord

Prince Andrew's daughters have stayed away from the infighting within the royal family, which saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step down form their duties and leave the UK.

Eugenie went on to meet the estranged royal couple in California when tensions at a time when tensions were running high between the Sussexes and the Firm.

Andrew's daughters apparently sympathise with Harry because they find some similarities in "excesses" done to the Duke of Sussex and their father, who was stripped of his royal privileges over his actions.

Some people believe that the royal family has been helpless in preventing other members of the royal family to keep in touch with Harry and Meghan who have publicly criticised the Windsors since their departure.

A royal expert says that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could visit the UK to meet Princess Beatrice who just gave birth to her second baby.

If the couple embark on a visit to the UK, it would not only strengthen their bond with Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters but also sow the seeds of discord within the royal family.