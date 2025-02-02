Beyonce announces 'Cowboy Carter Tour' hours before 2025 Grammys

Beyonce just announced her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Queen Bey excited all her fans with two of her latest updates on the platform.

One video flashed a neon sign that read the words “Cowboy Carter Tour” while the second was a picture of the star’s close-up shot.

As per Mirror, her website was also updated with the same display, however, the Halo singer has still left fans in curiosity as to what her touring schedule would be.

The announcement comes hours before she is set to face Taylor Swift in the category of album of the year at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, scheduled to be held on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

Beyonce’s recently released, country music themed album, Cowboy Carter, may just become the most decorated LP in history, a title that is currently held by Supernatural, an album by Santana, which received nine awards back in 2000.

The Single Ladies hitmaker’s song, Texas Hold ‘Em has been nominated in the categories of record of the year, song of the year and country song of the year.

If her album manages to win the Album of the Year Award, it become Beyonce’s first album to ever bag that award having previously lost with her 2008’s I Am… Sasha Fierce, 2013’s Beyonce, 2016’s Lemonade and 2022’s Renaissance.