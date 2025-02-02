Kate Middleton issues major plea as Kensington Palace makes big decision

 
Kensington Palace has seemingly decided not to share details of Kate Middleton's outfits

Web Desk
February 02, 2025

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has reportedly issued a sweet plea to her fans as the future queen returns to royal duties following her cancer diagnosis.

The palace insider has told The Times, Kate Middleton hopes royal fans will focus on her work rather than her stylish outfits after her cancer journey gave her a 'new perspective.'

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared the Times report.

She tweeted, “The Princess of Wales wants the focus of her public work to be on “substance not style” so Kensington Palace will no longer release details of Kate’s outfits on her engagements.”

The report says, “There is an absolute feeling that it [the public work] is not about what the princess is wearing.

“There will always be an appreciation of what the princess is wearing from some of the public and she gets that.

“But do we need to be officially always saying what she is wearing? No. The style is there but it's about the substance.”

According to the Daily Mail, no details of Kate Middleton’s outfits on her previous two engagements in South Wales, were released to the press by the palace.

