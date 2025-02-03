Saquon Barkley gets engaged to longtime love Anna Congdon

Saquon Barkley and his girlfriend Anna Congdon are officially engaged now

In an exclusive chat with People, the 27-year-old athlete disclosed that he and his girlfriend are engaged now.

"I can't be the athlete I am and have the success I have so in my career without the help of her," the NFL star began to say. "She's been super helpful and always has my back, not only in football but throughout life there's a lot that goes on. But as we continue to grow and mature and go through life together, we continue getting closer and continue to get even better."

"And it's a beautiful thing because we have two amazing children that we were raised it and we just sit back and laugh sometimes when they're over there playing and just smile and think about where everything started," Barkley continued.

It is pertinent to mention that Barkley and Congdon have been in a relationship since 2017.

The pair are also parents to daughter Jada and son Saquon Jr, who welcomed both in April 2018 and September 2022 respectively.