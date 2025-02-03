 
Geo News

Saquon Barkley gets engaged to longtime love Anna Congdon

The couple are parents of two kids, a son Saquon Jr, and a daughter Jada

By
Web Desk
|

February 03, 2025

Saquon Barkley gets engaged to longtime love Anna Congdon
Saquon Barkley gets engaged to longtime love Anna Congdon

Saquon Barkley and his girlfriend Anna Congdon are officially engaged now

In an exclusive chat with People, the 27-year-old athlete disclosed that he and his girlfriend are engaged now.

"I can't be the athlete I am and have the success I have so in my career without the help of her," the NFL star began to say. "She's been super helpful and always has my back, not only in football but throughout life there's a lot that goes on. But as we continue to grow and mature and go through life together, we continue getting closer and continue to get even better."

"And it's a beautiful thing because we have two amazing children that we were raised it and we just sit back and laugh sometimes when they're over there playing and just smile and think about where everything started," Barkley continued.

It is pertinent to mention that Barkley and Congdon have been in a relationship since 2017.

The pair are also parents to daughter Jada and son Saquon Jr, who welcomed both in April 2018 and September 2022 respectively.

Blac Chyna slams Tristan Thompson for making comments about daughter Dream
Blac Chyna slams Tristan Thompson for making comments about daughter Dream
Kate Middleton decides to end 'major' practice
Kate Middleton decides to end 'major' practice
Jack Nicholson's daughter shares personal story about dad
Jack Nicholson's daughter shares personal story about dad
Shakira gives sneak peek into 48th birthday ahead of 2025 Grammys
Shakira gives sneak peek into 48th birthday ahead of 2025 Grammys
How Meghan Markle made famous magazine ‘cringe' with her demands video
How Meghan Markle made famous magazine ‘cringe' with her demands
Kate Middleton focuses on her family and well being as she avoids negativity video
Kate Middleton focuses on her family and well being as she avoids negativity
Kate Middleton talks about ‘mistrust' in fresh confession
Kate Middleton talks about ‘mistrust' in fresh confession
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's friendship status after Justin Baldoni lawsuit revealed
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's friendship status after Justin Baldoni lawsuit revealed