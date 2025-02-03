 
Critics get honest about Benedict Cumberbatch's new film

'The Thing with Feathers' starring Benedict Cumberbatch, receives the critic's verdict

Web Desk
February 03, 2025

Critics get honest about Benedict Cumberbatch's new film

Benedict Cumberbatch's new film is The Thing with Feathers, and the critics have given their verdict, calling it "the cinematic equivalent of a bird squawking in your ear." 

Directed by Dylan Southern, the film has a 56% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Writing for The Guardian, Benjamin Lee said, "It's never scary or jolting enough as a horror or as emotionally investing or psychologically insightful as it should be as a drama." 

While Vulture's Bilge Ebiri noted, "It almost wastes one of Benedict Cumberbatch's best performances."

In Between Drafts' Jon Negroni wrote, "Instead of pulling you deeper into the narrative, these technical missteps feel like the cinematic equivalent of a bird squawking in your ear."

However, there are some favourable reviews, too. As FandomWire's Sean Boelman penned, "The Thing With Feathers's overt and aggressive approach to its central metaphor may not connect with everyone, but plenty will connect with its creative yet empathetic way of handling grief." 

JoBlo's Chris Bumbray also raved about Benedict's performance, calling it "Grim, but Benedict Cumberbatch is excellent." 

