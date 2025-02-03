Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga to pay tribute to LA at the 2025 Grammys

Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga are said to be honouring Los Angeles at the prestigious Grammy Awards this year.

The confirmation came Sunday as the Recording Academy announced that the singers are set to perform "a special tribute" to the city following the devastating wildfires.

This isn't the first tribute from Gaga's end as the artist also made a similar gesture at the FireAid benefit concert at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on January 30.

“This has been a horrible, scary time," Gaga said onstage regarding the fires, which led to 29 casualties since January 7.

She continued, "But during these times I feel like people come together and we see how much we need each other. And I want to always remember us just like this.”

Gaga then followed up with a tribute online on January 31.

“It was such an honour to sing @FireAidLA for you during this incredibly challenging time. Thank you for having me, and thank you to everyone who donated. I love you CALIFORNIA, we’ll keep moving forward," the award-winning artist shared via Instagram.

Several artists performed at the benefit concert including Billie Eilish, her brother Finneas, Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams and Tate McRae, Stevie Nicks, and Sting.