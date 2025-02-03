 
Geo News

Billy Ray Cyrus makes first public appearance since last performance hiccup

Billy Ray Cyrus previously made headlines with technical glitches during a presidential inauguration performance and a concerned letter from his son

By
Web Desk
|

February 03, 2025

Billy Ray Cyrus makes first public appearance since last performance hiccup
Billy Ray Cyrus makes first public appearance since last performance hiccup

Billy Ray Cyrus was spotted first time in Nashville this weekend since his last month's performance at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.

The singer, 63, reportedly stepped out to attend the Nashville Humane Association’s Unleashed Dinner with Your Dog as a special celebrity guest on Saturday.

Billy Ray also dropped several photos from the event the same day.

He also revealed that the association “asked me to attend its Unleashed gala tonight and of course I had to support.”

“If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have Rain and Tommy Jack! What a wonderful evening with such an incredible organization, and to top it all off, Emmylou Harris!," he added, sharing a photo of himself with the country music legend.

The singer recently made headlines over technical glitches during the presidential inauguration performance and a concerned letter from his son.

However, Billy Ray did address the matter in a statement.

"I wouldn’t have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar, and monitors worked or not. I was there because President Donald J. Trump invited me," he told People Magazine.

Troye Sivan reveals his secret to dream manifestation
Troye Sivan reveals his secret to dream manifestation
Liam Payne to be honored at the 2025 Grammy Awards
Liam Payne to be honored at the 2025 Grammy Awards
Law Roach stays mum when asked about Zendaya's engagement
Law Roach stays mum when asked about Zendaya's engagement
Demi Moore's 'support system' revealed amid comeback
Demi Moore's 'support system' revealed amid comeback
King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘private' 20th wedding anniversary plans laid bare video
King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘private' 20th wedding anniversary plans laid bare
Amanda Holden honors late son Theo on his 14th death anniversary in touching post
Amanda Holden honors late son Theo on his 14th death anniversary in touching post
Jessica Simpson gives insights into upcoming music after Eric Johnson split
Jessica Simpson gives insights into upcoming music after Eric Johnson split
Emma Roberts debuts new 'sunrise red' look
Emma Roberts debuts new 'sunrise red' look