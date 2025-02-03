Billy Ray Cyrus makes first public appearance since last performance hiccup

Billy Ray Cyrus was spotted first time in Nashville this weekend since his last month's performance at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.

The singer, 63, reportedly stepped out to attend the Nashville Humane Association’s Unleashed Dinner with Your Dog as a special celebrity guest on Saturday.

Billy Ray also dropped several photos from the event the same day.

He also revealed that the association “asked me to attend its Unleashed gala tonight and of course I had to support.”

“If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have Rain and Tommy Jack! What a wonderful evening with such an incredible organization, and to top it all off, Emmylou Harris!," he added, sharing a photo of himself with the country music legend.

The singer recently made headlines over technical glitches during the presidential inauguration performance and a concerned letter from his son.

However, Billy Ray did address the matter in a statement.

"I wouldn’t have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar, and monitors worked or not. I was there because President Donald J. Trump invited me," he told People Magazine.