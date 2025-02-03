Harrison Ford wants to work in the MCU again

Harrison Ford will appear as Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World. But it's unclear whether he will reprise his character in the future.



In this regard, the Indiana Jones star said in a press conference, "I hope he can come back. I hope [there's] a story in which he can develop into something other than the Red Hulk."

He continued, "I think we have the capacity to shift shape between Hulkness and humanity, but that's really not my department. I was very happy with the opportunity to play in this playground."

"What an amazing group of people to work with, and what an imaginative reality. So I was looking forward to having a piece of the action," he added.

Gamesradar+ reported the 82-year-old reflected into turning into a giant, red rage monster. "I just went for it. And nobody stopped me."

In the same press conference, Marvel's head, Kevin Feige, opened up about Captain America's shield passing from Steve Rogers to Sam Wilson.

"I think, in many ways, the victory has already happened, but it's that full acceptance of Sam Wilson as Captain America, right?" he said.

"That shield has been passed, and it feels like the audience knows it was passed to the right person, and I think this movie will solidify that more," the president added.

Captain America: Brave New World will open in theatres on Feb 14.