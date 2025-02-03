 
Kate Middleton drops new picture on ‘World Cancer Day': See Photo

Kate Middleton sends special messages to her fans on World Cancer Day

Web Desk
February 03, 2025

Kate Middleton is marking World Cancer Day with a special message,

The Princess of Wales turned to her Instagram this Monday to drop a fresh picture of herself which reports suggest has been captured by her youngest son, Prince Louis.

“Don’t forget to nurture all that lies beyond the disease,” she captions her photo in the woods.

The snap comes days after Kate announced she is in remission from cancer.

This comes as expert reveals King Charles’ happiness over Kate Middleton’s return to Royal duties.

Author Dr. Ed Owens says: "Knowing that Catherine is available, supporting William and also supporting the monarchy, is, I think, really important to him right now.”

