King Charles wells up with tears as key Royal family member makes heartfelt pledge

King Charles was moved to tears after a key Royal family member made a heartfelt promise of always sticking by his side, revealed an insider.

According to a latest report, monarch could not hold his emotions and teared up while expressing gratitude to his sister, Princess Anne, for her unwavering loyalty to him.

An insider told Woman's Day Magazine that Charles is “simply overjoyed” that his beloved sister Anne would not leave him alone despite health issues.

The cancer-stricken King is grateful of the Princess Royal’s commitment to supporting him, both personally and professionally, the insider added.

"In private, he is simply overjoyed that she'll be there with him until the end," the aide told the publication.

"The conversation they had about that was unusually emotional for Charles and he did break down in tears over her lifelong loyalty to him,” the insider revealed.

The aide noted that during the emotional conversation, Anne reassured Charles telling him to "dry your tears, buck up and get on with the job!"

They described Anne, known for being the hardest working member of the royal family, as the "most reliable confidante" of Charles and someone he "can't rule without" by his side.

"She's more than just a sister to him, she's someone he's always been able to lean on and frankly, he simply, can't rule without her by her side," they said.