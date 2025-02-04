 
Geo News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive massive support amid latest allegations

The magazine article discussed fresh bullying allegations against Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk
|

February 04, 2025

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive massive support amid latest allegations
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive massive support amid latest allegations

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received massive support amid latest claims in US magazine.

The support has come from Netflix bosses, who have vowed to stand by Meghan and Harry despite disappointing ratings and dire reviews for the duke’s polo documentary.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the streaming giant Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria insisted that the streamer remains 'excited' at the prospect of future projects with Harry and Meghan.

Archie and Lilibet father’s five-part documentary POLO was deemed a flop with critics deeming it 'boring'.

Bela Bajaria told the Daily Mail, when asked where Netflix 'stand with that deal': “We have Meghan's new show coming out, which is great.

“It is such a great take on a lifestyle show and showcase for California, Montecito and nature. It really has great takeaways. I was like "oh my God, I want to really do that pasta." There's really easy great takeaways on life. I am really excited about that coming out.”

The latest support for Meghan and Harry comes days after US magazine article discussed fresh bullying allegations against Meghan - as well as claiming that the duke would be happy with his wife to be the one to "make all of the money for the family".

Travis Kelce 'competes' with Taylor Swift in healthy way
Travis Kelce 'competes' with Taylor Swift in healthy way
Lily Collins displays sweet moment with newborn of daughter Tove
Lily Collins displays sweet moment with newborn of daughter Tove
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry now face the brunt of US following UK bashing
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry now face the brunt of US following UK bashing
Benedict Cumberbatch dishes on a role he 'would never do again'
Benedict Cumberbatch dishes on a role he 'would never do again'
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles heartfelt statement on big day
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles heartfelt statement on big day
Kate Middleton brother reacts as Prince Louis follows in mom's footsteps
Kate Middleton brother reacts as Prince Louis follows in mom's footsteps
Lily Allen parts ways with David Harbour, sources confirm
Lily Allen parts ways with David Harbour, sources confirm
Prince Harry set to reunite with Royals after years during Canada visit video
Prince Harry set to reunite with Royals after years during Canada visit