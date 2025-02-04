Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive massive support amid latest allegations

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received massive support amid latest claims in US magazine.

The support has come from Netflix bosses, who have vowed to stand by Meghan and Harry despite disappointing ratings and dire reviews for the duke’s polo documentary.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the streaming giant Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria insisted that the streamer remains 'excited' at the prospect of future projects with Harry and Meghan.

Archie and Lilibet father’s five-part documentary POLO was deemed a flop with critics deeming it 'boring'.

Bela Bajaria told the Daily Mail, when asked where Netflix 'stand with that deal': “We have Meghan's new show coming out, which is great.

“It is such a great take on a lifestyle show and showcase for California, Montecito and nature. It really has great takeaways. I was like "oh my God, I want to really do that pasta." There's really easy great takeaways on life. I am really excited about that coming out.”

The latest support for Meghan and Harry comes days after US magazine article discussed fresh bullying allegations against Meghan - as well as claiming that the duke would be happy with his wife to be the one to "make all of the money for the family".