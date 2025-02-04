Meghan Markle, Prince Harry now face the brunt of US following UK bashing

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently being thrown into a sort of crisis mode that is creating a frenzy

Comments and the like have been shared by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

She touched on everything, during her recent YouTube video for her channel Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered.

That video she took a trip down memory lane, pertaining to the Sussexes and said, “I think we can confidently say that there has been a shift over the last 12 to 24 months, perhaps maybe it's not been that long but Jack [Royston’s] tone is is has definitely changed towards the Sussexes”.

Because “you have seen him try to hold them accountable and you have seen him call them out when he feels like they're not being honest with the public”

Recently “he says Megan Markle and Prince Harry's US empire has been under mounting pressure in recent years after a series of high-profile articles in American magazines”.

For those unversed, Mr Royston created a Newsweek piece recently that referenced all the negative press, under the title “U.S. Magazines That Burst Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Bubble.”

And while referencing this Ms Schofield also concluded the topic by saying, the “Duke and Duchess of Sussex have long hated the British media and framed their declining popularity in the UK as a product of tabloids poisoning.”

Which hurt the “The well of public opinion” however more recently “US magazines have been the outlets throwing the sussexes into to crisis mode.”