Kate Middleton reacts as King Charles shares emotional video

Kate Middleton also released a big statement prior to King Charles video

February 04, 2025

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have reacted to the emotional video shared by the office of King Charles and Queen Camilla to mark the World Cancer Day.

The palace, on behalf of King Charles and Camilla, shared the emotional video to mark World Cancer Day featuring heartfelt messages from celebrities and charity leaders.

Palace uploaded the video with caption: “This World Cancer Day, we are sending love to all those navigating a cancer diagnosis – as well as the incredible doctors, nurses, charities and families who work tirelessly to support them.”

The video features celebrities including Amy Dowden, Sir Chris Hoy, Fearne Cotton and Victoria Derbyshire.

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with sweet messages after the King released the video.

One fan commented, “such a beautiful message.”

“Out of darkness can come light, so let that light shine bright,” said another fan.

Kate Middleton, who was diagnosed with cancer last year, and her husband Prince William also reacted to the video by pressing the heart button.

