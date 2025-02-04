 
Geo News

Kensington Palace message featuring Kate Middleton hits the target

Kensington Palace released a picture of Kate Middleton on Monday

By
Web Desk
|

February 04, 2025

Kate Middleton's social media post was the highlight of this year's World Cancer Day which is marked on February 4.

The Kensington Palace shared a picture of the Princess of Wales which was taken by her youngest child Prince Louis.

In the photo, the wife of Prince William, stands with arms outstretched atop a log in a forest.

The "World Cancer Day 2025" was among top trend on Google as people discussed her new photo, which came a month after the Princess of Wales said she was in remission from cancer.

The wife of Prince William is now using her fame and the position in the British royal family to create awareness of cancer and showing support to the people who continue their battle against the disease. 

It was the first time, Kate Middleton was the most discussed individual  online in connection with the World Cancer Day.

She and King Charles were the most high profile personalities to have been diagnosed with cancer last year.

The royal family has not shared the kind of cancers both of them have been diagnosed with.

CNN, ABC and many other US media organizations published articles on Kate Middleton's photo released on the World Cancer Day.

America is currently hosting two royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who live in California.

They moved to the US after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family.



