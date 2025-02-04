Bindi Irwin’s hidden 'agonizing' health struggles come to light

Bindi Irwin recently revealed the painful journey of enduring more than ten years of "agonising pain" before finally receiving an endometriosis diagnosis.

Speaking on the Monday, February 3 episode of the A Life of Greatness podcast with host Sarah Grynberg, the 26-year-old TV personality reflected on dealing with hidden health problems for more than ten years.

Bindi articulated, "The only people that knew that I was incredibly unwell ... my husband, my mom and my brother, and behind closed doors I was struggling to do anything and everything.”

The Growing Up Wild star went on to add, "It resulted in a lot of canceled plans, people must have thought I was just incredibly flaky because I was getting so sick from this disease that I would try to get up and I would just throw up, I was in so much pain all the time. Every day the fatigue and the battle.”

She remarked that endometriosis "is an enormous problem for so many people and it's not being talked about a lot.”

“I went for 10 years undiagnosed because doctors really didn't know enough, they diagnosed me with a million other things, like IBS, or hormones or 'It's just part of being a woman,’” the mother of one noted.

Bindi stated, “The symptoms continued to snowball and it took me such a long time to find help and it’s a story that so many women and girls know all too well.”

Prior to her diagnosis, the Bindi in the Jungle star "had every scan you could imagine," from CT scans, MRI scans, ultrasounds, and blood tests to being "tested for every tropical disease" and was told "there's nothing wrong with you" by doctors despite "getting more and more unwell."

Eventually, Robert Irwin’s sister’s symptoms matched one of her friends and she then went to "a lovely surgeon in the U.S." who operated on her and "found over 30 lesions."