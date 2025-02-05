Jennifer Garner spotted filming major new Hollywood project

Jennifer Garner spotted filming a major new Hollywood project

Jennifer Garner was seen on the set of the highly anticipated second season of The Last Thing He Told Me, bringing laughter to her co-star Angourie Rice while filming in a downtown alley on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old actress, known for her role in Deadpool & Wolverine, showcased her animated expressions during breaks, engaging in lighthearted conversation with the 24-year-old Mean Girls star.

Garner, who serves as executive producer, reprises her role as Hannah Hall, a woodworker searching for answers about her missing husband. Rice returns as Kristin "Bailey" Michaels, her onscreen stepdaughter.

According to Daily Mail, the set was bustling with activity as crew members prepared for outdoor scenes.

The Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was also spotted reprising his role as Ethan Young (formerly Owen Michaels), the fugitive father of Bailey and husband to Hannah.

Moreover, joining him was David Morse, portraying Nicholas Bell, a lawyer linked to the Campano family’s mafia organization.

Additionally, production for season two officially began on November 20, with author Laura Dave, who co-developed the series, continuing to write the sequel to her bestselling novel.

As per the publication, the first season became Apple TV+’s most-watched limited series, drawing 4.5 million viewers in its first month, despite mixed reviews.

Furthermore, Garner, who stepped into the lead role after Julia Roberts exited the project, was seen in a sophisticated black double-breasted pantsuit, styled by customer Maria Bradley.

It is worth mentioning that the actress, also known for her philanthropic work with Save the Children, will next appear in Netflix’s holiday comedy Mrs. Claus and the true-crime film Fruitcake.