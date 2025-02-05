Kim Kardashian takes surprising steps to protect kids from Bianca Censori's nudity

Kim Kardashian takes surprising steps to protect her kids from Bianca Censori's nudity

Kim Kardashian has taken shocking steps to protect her children from Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori's nudity after her Grammys stunt.

An insider told InTouch Weekly that the 44-year-old reality star has set new rules for her ex's current wife.

“Kim isn’t going to stand in the way of Bianca having a relationship with her kids but she does have a long list of rules for her to follow,” revealed the source.

“Number one being no nudity in front of them,” the confidant said.

The insider further shared, “She’s also asked that Bianca limit the amount of candy they eat, she doesn’t want them coming home wired from having a ton of sugar and junk.”

The source continued that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is also "very strict" about bedtime as "she wants them to stay on the same schedule they have at home."

“Screen time and access to social media also has to be limited and monitored closely,” a tipster added.

The insider further told the outlet, “She’s made it clear that if he breaks any of the rules they’ve agreed on about posting online while he’s under Bianca’s care there will be hell to pay.”

“Kim is very strict with her kids and she doesn’t want them thinking they can get away with whatever they want just because they’re with their stepmom,” added the source.

For those unversed, Kim has been co-parenting her four kids with Kanye since they split in 2021.