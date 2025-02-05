Prince Harry embraces change as Meghan Markle becomes ‘chief breadwinner’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been lauded for embracing a "modern approach" to their careers, with the Duchess of Sussex becoming the “chief breadwinner.”

The Duchess of Sussex will drop her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, in March and the Duke is set to launch the 11th annual Invictus Games in Canada.

Referring to their new strategy, royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror that Harry has taken a back seat by focusing on charity by letting Meghan excel in commercial activities and celebrity appearances.

"I think Harry is happy to continue his family life in California but, hopefully, spend more of his time on his charity work into which I think he can pour his heart and soul,” Bond said.

She added, "The commercial world is simply something he's not used to and, let's face it, his wife is probably better at it than he.

"No shame in that: he is a very wealthy man already and, in my opinion, can indeed carry out the kind of 'universal service' that he pointedly alluded to as he exited the official working Royal Family.

"I think it is an entirely legitimate way ahead for Meghan to concentrate on commercial activities and celebrity appearances, which she seems to very much enjoy, while Harry pursues the charitable work he is known for and where he can make such a difference."

Before concluding, the expert said, “This is a modern world, after all, and it really doesn't matter who is the chief breadwinner, as long as the family is happy and secure."