 
Geo News

Prince Harry embraces change as Meghan Markle becomes ‘chief breadwinner'

Royal expert hails Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new work strategy

By
Web Desk
|

February 05, 2025

Prince Harry embraces change as Meghan Markle becomes ‘chief breadwinner’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been lauded for embracing a "modern approach" to their careers, with the Duchess of Sussex becoming the “chief breadwinner.”

The Duchess of Sussex will drop her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, in March and the Duke is set to launch the 11th annual Invictus Games in Canada.

Referring to their new strategy, royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror that Harry has taken a back seat by focusing on charity by letting Meghan excel in commercial activities and celebrity appearances.

"I think Harry is happy to continue his family life in California but, hopefully, spend more of his time on his charity work into which I think he can pour his heart and soul,” Bond said.

She added, "The commercial world is simply something he's not used to and, let's face it, his wife is probably better at it than he.

"No shame in that: he is a very wealthy man already and, in my opinion, can indeed carry out the kind of 'universal service' that he pointedly alluded to as he exited the official working Royal Family.

"I think it is an entirely legitimate way ahead for Meghan to concentrate on commercial activities and celebrity appearances, which she seems to very much enjoy, while Harry pursues the charitable work he is known for and where he can make such a difference."

Before concluding, the expert said, “This is a modern world, after all, and it really doesn't matter who is the chief breadwinner, as long as the family is happy and secure."

Adrien Brody shares hilarious anecdote about filming 'The Brutalist'
Adrien Brody shares hilarious anecdote about filming 'The Brutalist'
Kristin Cavallari finds new boyfriend after calling it quits with Mark Estes
Kristin Cavallari finds new boyfriend after calling it quits with Mark Estes
King Charles honors Anna Wintour after her big offer to Kate Middleton
King Charles honors Anna Wintour after her big offer to Kate Middleton
Allison Holker opens up on Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Ellen DeGeneres feud
Allison Holker opens up on Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Ellen DeGeneres feud
Ariana Grande opens up about anxiety, depression in 'Thank U, Next'
Ariana Grande opens up about anxiety, depression in 'Thank U, Next'
Demi Moore pays sweet tribute to daughter Tallulah on her 31st birthday
Demi Moore pays sweet tribute to daughter Tallulah on her 31st birthday
IGF delighted to reveal big news ahead of Meghan, Prince Harry's major joint appearance
IGF delighted to reveal big news ahead of Meghan, Prince Harry's major joint appearance
Kim Kardashian takes surprising steps to protect kids from Bianca Censori's nudity
Kim Kardashian takes surprising steps to protect kids from Bianca Censori's nudity