Scarlett Johansson gets candid about her next big role

Scarlett Johansson opened up about landing a long-awaited role in Jurassic World.

In an interview with Variety, the actress said that she was eager to join the Jurassic World franchise, frequently telling her agents, "Hey, I'm available." whenever reports of the film surfaced.

Reflecting on her early love for the franchise, Johansson shared “I slept in a Jurassic Park pup tent in my bedroom I shared with my sister for a year,”

The star finally got her chance to be a part of the saga after a meeting with Steven Spielberg, the director of the original Jurassic Park.

“We spent hours just catching up, and then at some point, Spielberg said, ‘Wait, we’re supposed to talk about Jurassic. Do I hear you’re a huge superfan?’” Johansson recalled, “I said, ‘It’s true. I’m confirming. I’m a huge superfan.’”

In a previous interview with ComicBook.com, Johansson revealed she spent a decade trying to land a role in Jurassic, even telling her agents she would be happy to die “in the first five minutes.”

Johansson stars as Zora Bennet in Jurassic World Rebirth, a former mercenary leading a group of scientists on a mission to retrieve dinosaur blood that could help cure heart disease.

Jurassic World Rebirth hits theaters on July 2, 2025.