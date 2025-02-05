 
Geo News

Scarlett Johansson gets candid about her next big role

Scarlett Johansson has revealed she spent 10 years trying to get her dream role

By
Web Desk
|

February 05, 2025

Scarlett Johansson gets candid about her next big role
Scarlett Johansson gets candid about her next big role 

Scarlett Johansson opened up about landing a long-awaited role in Jurassic World. 

In an interview with Variety, the actress said that she was eager to join the Jurassic World franchise, frequently telling her agents, "Hey, I'm available." whenever reports of the film surfaced.

Reflecting on her early love for the franchise, Johansson shared  “I slept in a Jurassic Park pup tent in my bedroom I shared with my sister for a year,”

The star finally got her chance to be a part of the saga after a meeting with Steven Spielberg, the director of the original Jurassic Park.

“We spent hours just catching up, and then at some point, Spielberg said, ‘Wait, we’re supposed to talk about Jurassic. Do I hear you’re a huge superfan?’” Johansson recalled, “I said, ‘It’s true. I’m confirming. I’m a huge superfan.’”

In a previous interview with ComicBook.com, Johansson revealed she spent a decade trying to land a role in Jurassic, even telling her agents she would be happy to die “in the first five minutes.”

Johansson stars as Zora Bennet in Jurassic World Rebirth, a former mercenary leading a group of scientists on a mission to retrieve dinosaur blood that could help cure heart disease.

Jurassic World Rebirth hits theaters on July 2, 2025.

Adrien Brody shares hilarious anecdote about filming 'The Brutalist'
Adrien Brody shares hilarious anecdote about filming 'The Brutalist'
Kristin Cavallari finds new boyfriend after calling it quits with Mark Estes
Kristin Cavallari finds new boyfriend after calling it quits with Mark Estes
King Charles honors Anna Wintour after her big offer to Kate Middleton
King Charles honors Anna Wintour after her big offer to Kate Middleton
Allison Holker opens up on Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Ellen DeGeneres feud
Allison Holker opens up on Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Ellen DeGeneres feud
Ariana Grande opens up about anxiety, depression in 'Thank U, Next'
Ariana Grande opens up about anxiety, depression in 'Thank U, Next'
Demi Moore pays sweet tribute to daughter Tallulah on her 31st birthday
Demi Moore pays sweet tribute to daughter Tallulah on her 31st birthday
IGF delighted to reveal big news ahead of Meghan, Prince Harry's major joint appearance
IGF delighted to reveal big news ahead of Meghan, Prince Harry's major joint appearance
Kim Kardashian takes surprising steps to protect kids from Bianca Censori's nudity
Kim Kardashian takes surprising steps to protect kids from Bianca Censori's nudity