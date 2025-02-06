Bianca Censori's family breaks silence on Grammys dress

Bianca Censori, along with Kanye West, sparked a frenzy when she appeared in a fully see-through outfit at the 2025 Grammys.

Though the controversy happened in Los Angeles, it nonetheless dragged her Melbourne family.

They were, already under spotlight because of the Yeezy's architect's antics but given her recent stunt; the media attention only doubled.

Given this, Daily Mail approached her mother, Alexandra Censori, for comment on her latest shocking outfit. But it appears Bianca's family had had enough.

"We are just normal people, living our own lives as privately as we can," she said. "I have nothing to say about Bianca, thank you."

Besides her family, an executive producer of the 2025 Grammys also said the pair did not follow "standards" at the awards show.

"Obviously there is a dress code for anybody actually performing on the show, and we have to adhere to standards and practices," Raj Kapoor told People.

"But as far as people attending and nominees attending, that would be something the [Recording] Academy would have to answer," he concluded.