BLACKPINK unveils sneak peek to 2025 world tour

BLACKPINK just announced that they are set to hit the road!

The popular K-pop icons took to their official social media accounts to tease their fans regarding their return to the stage.

In the clip, an aerial view of their shows at an open-air venue can be seen with thousands of people in the crowd wearing wristbands seen in pink as the members Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé are seen on stage amidst audience applause.

As the screen goes black with the silhouette of the four artists, the words “2025 World Tour” pop up in the video.

Further details, such as the dates, the venues and any special guests have still been kept under wraps.

This announcement came just hours after Jisoo announced her 2025 Asian tour, Lights, Love, Action, which is followed by her first-ever mini album, Amortage.

As for Rosé, she collaborated with Bruno Mars’ to put out the chart-topping song APT., which also crossed the a billion streams benchmark on Spotify, making it the fastest song by a K-pop artist to do so.

Meanwhile Jennie released her new single, Love Hangover that featured Dominic Fike and is the third song off her forthcoming solo debut album, Ruby.

And last but not the least, Lisa just unveiled a teaser for her upcoming song, Born Again, in which she teamed up with Doja Cat and RAYE.

The track is set to be released on February 6 and will also be featured in her debut solo album, Alter Ego, to be launched later in the same month.