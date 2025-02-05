Photo: Kevin Costner differs from Ben Affleck amid Jennifer Lopez romance rumours: Report

Ben Affleck and Kevin Costner reportedly differ majorly when it comes to diet and fitness.

A new report of In Touch claimed that the Yellowstone hitmaker has been inspired by Jennifer Lopez to hit the gym.

A tipster tattled, Kevin is on a strict diet, which consists of a “high-protein plan to go along with his training regime that his personal chef will be strictly following.”

They also shared that Kevin wants to lose some weight and weighed in on his ideal weight, they added, “His goal is to add 10 pounds of muscle in time for summer!”

On the other hand, Ben Affleck reportedly never felt inspired by Jennifer Lopez during their marriage of 21 months.

Instead, as per a new report, he felt deprived of the food that he loved eating previously.

"(Affleck) loves McDonald's, Taco Bell, Jack in the Box, and Starbucks coffee drinks and treats," shared a RadarOnline.com source.

The insider even added, "When he got back with Jennifer, Ben felt deprived of his favorite foods and snacks and sodas."

"But now that (Lopez) is finally gone, he can go to town and put his stomach through the kind of workout only he can appreciate," they remarked in conclusion.