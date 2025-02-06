Kate Middleton future endeavours revealed amid poignant return to Royal duties

Kate Middleton will prioritize working with children’s organization as she makes poignant return to Royal duties after completing preventative chemotherapy.

The Princess of Wales recently walked hand-in-hand with kids after she made an appearance on a school trip to the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Following her visit, a royal expert told OK! Magazine that Kate has decided to prioritize her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis while balancing her duties.

Speaking with the publication, royal correspondent Jennie Bond defended the Princess's staggered approach, noting that she has decades of service ahead and that retirement is not an option for the Royal family.

"Some will probably criticise her for doing so – but she has decades of duty ahead of her, and, as the Princess Royal recently commented, retirement isn’t something that is exactly written into the terms and conditions of being a member of the Royal Family," Bond said.

"It’s very encouraging that the Princess is feeling strong enough to carry out several engagements so early in the New Year.

"I think we could all bet our bottom dollar that a top priority would be to work with children’s organisations again as soon as possible."