Kris Jenner's take on Scott Disick's romance with Khloe Kardashian comes to light

Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick’s romance appears to have the Kris Jenner seal of approval.

This revelation has come despite the fact that Khloe’s sister Kourtney dated Scott for over 10 years, off and on, and even shares three kids with him, namely; Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10.

Regardless of all that its being reported that while, “Kris would never pressure them to get together,” she’s “openly made it known that if they ever want to give it a shot, they will have her full support.”

According to Life & Style, while “Khloé scoffs at the idea and swears it would never happen, but she also flirts with Scott, so it’s very mixed messages,” the source explained.

For those unversed with the dynamic between the separated exes Kourtney and Scott, there have been multiple instances where the two have broken their silence over how this all feels to them.

On an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Kourt said, “Scott and I, we’re going to be in each other’s lives forever. We are soulmates, in a sense. No matter what, whether we’re ever together or not.”

Whereas Scott revealed his thoughts on Khloé’s in Wonder Land podcast.

About the the mother of his children he said, “My last relationship was good, but we were in different places, in different times in our lives … We know I tend to date a little younger than I should.”

That is not the end of the insider’s revelations however, because before signing off they also dropped another titbit.

Per the source, “Scott is extremely protective of Khloé, if anyone says a word against her he’s ready to do battle and he is also very flirtatious with her, whatever they have going on it’s very far from the typical relationship an ex-sister-and-brother-in-law have.”

“There are plenty of times that are way too close for comfort, so as much as they might deny having any attraction, most people don’t buy it, including Kris.”