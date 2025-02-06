 
BIGHIT MUSIC confirms BTS' J-Hope's next big move

BTS J-hope is set to make a solo comeback with new his new album this year

By
Web Desk
|

February 06, 2025

BIGHIT MUSIC confirms BTS' J-Hope's next big move 

The army fan base is filled with excitement over BIGHITS' confirmation of BTS member J-hope officially making his solo comeback in March 2025.

Speculations about J-hope's return to solo music had been circulating after the artist hinted at new material on social media.

On February 6, BIGHIT MUSIC, the singer's label, addressed these rumors and confirmed that J-hope is actively working on a new project.

"J-Hope is currently preparing with the goal of releasing new music in March," stated a representative from the label.

However, specifics regarding promotional activities and the exact release date remain undisclosed. The agency assured fans that more details would be announced soon.

Hints about the comeback surfaced on January 24, when J-hope launched his official TikTok account. 

In a video, he subtly teased a possible release date displaying a phone screen showing the time as 03:07, leading fans to speculate the track could release in March 7.

The K-pop idols upcoming release follows his previous solo project, including his debut album Jack in the Box and its expanded addition Jack in the Box (Hope Edition).

His comeback coincides with his upcoming HOPE ON THE STREET tour launching February 28.  

