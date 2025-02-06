Meghan Markle accused of making a ‘nauseating' display of herself

Meghan Markle’s role with volunteer work, and donations has sparked a shocking reaction, revealing many negative feelings among the masses.

The Spectator's Alexander Larman made some of his own criticisms public while addressing all the ways Meghan Markle’s latest video was “hard to stomach.”

The literary editor and author explained his reasons for this admission by saying, “The disaster has attracted a small but vocal number of people who ostensibly have offered their time and resources to provide much-needed assistance – but in reality seem more interested in creating #content to share on their social media.”

“Meghan Markle, predictably enough, belongs to that category,” he noted, referring to the media frenzy Meghan created alongside Prince Harry.

“Yet there is something so nauseatingly contrived, so fake – so actressy – about the little smiles to camera, the faux-excitement, the casual name-dropping of famous friends and, finally, the idea that some signed trinkets can in some way compensate for a truly epochal disaster,” he even went as far as to note according to Express UK.

Before concluding he also added, “It screams of consumerism and fakery: both things, by now, that the Duchess has intimately associated herself with.”