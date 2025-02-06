 
Travis Kelce makes rare remark on Kanye West after his Grammys stunt

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori recenlty made healdines with her see-through dress at 2025 Grammys Awards

February 06, 2025

Travis Kelce has given a rare response when asked about Taylor Swift's rival Kanye West after his shocking appearance with his wife Bianca Censori at the Grammys Awards on February 2.

During a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LIX, the NFL star was asked, "I know you're dating Taylor, but do you have any Kanye [West] on your hype playlist?"

The pop sensation's boyfriend simply replied, "No," before moving on to the next question.

Travis' sharp response came after the rapper's wife, Bianca, appeared in a see-through dress at the 67th Annual Awards ceremony.

For those unversed, the beef between Taylor and Kanye began after the controversial rapper interrupted the Bad Blood award-acceptance speech during the 2009's MTV Video Music Awards stating he believed Beyoncé should have won the trophy.

