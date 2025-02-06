Prince Harry slapped with investigation scare: ‘FBI needs to check him!'

Prince Harry has just been bashed as a result of his visa row, and has seen people demand he be investigated more so than his uncle Prince Andrew who was caught having a close relationship with Jeffery Epstein.

Royal photographer and expert Arthur Edwards was the one to push for this during his interview with The Sun's Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson on the Royal Exclusive Show.

He started by saying, “The FBI have investigated it once, I'm sure they've got better things to do.”

Like “Why don't they investigate Prince Harry?” because somehow “Harry got a visa when he admitted taking drugs at school.”

For those still unversed, Prince Harry’s visa status is currently under wraps, but The Heritage Foundation has once again demanded the release of his documents, to infer whether the drug use admissions he made in Spare, were also shared in his visa document, because any such admissions bars a person from being issued a visa at all.

While last September the issue was ruled in the Duke’s favor, with the judge backing the decision to his records sealed, judge Carl Nichols has re-opened the case due to pressure.

The biggest fear surrounding this re-opening is that it aligns with Donald Trump’s time in office.

It is pertinent to mention that time and time again President Trump has made it clear that Prince Harry would be receiving no help in his case.

While talking to Nigel Farage on GB News, he said “We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action.”