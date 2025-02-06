Beyoncé draws to country music as genre's popularity booms

The country is dominating the music scene, drawing major artists such as Beyoncé, Post Malone, and Jelly Roll, among others.



Experts believe the genre has gone completely mainstream, as shown by the Halo hitmaker's first win for Best Album of the Year for his first country album, Cowboy Carter.

"Country music has always been and is a backbone of the American culture and the music scene," Kathy Fielder, CEO of Thrive by Kathy Fielder, told Fox News Digital.

Similarly, Dr. Lyric Mandell, co-founder of Tutti Agency and director of media and public relations at MOXY Company, said the rise of streaming also brought the genre to a wider audience.

"The popularization of streaming platforms has revolutionized how country music integrates into mainstream pop culture, significantly expanding its reach and influence," she explained.

"Streaming has not only eliminated geographical barriers, allowing country music to reach global audiences but has also reshaped music consumption," the expert continued.

This shift makes genre-blending more achievable, as platforms and playlists now categorize songs based on themes or vibes rather than strict genre lines. As a result, artists can reach broader audiences in ways that were not possible before," Lyric concluded.