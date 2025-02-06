 
Geo News

Rihanna 'pushing boundaries for huge business ambitions': Source

Insider dished new details about Rihanna's lofty career ambitions

By
Web Desk
|

February 06, 2025

Photo: Rihanna pushing boundaries for huge business ambitions: Source
Photo: Rihanna 'pushing boundaries for huge business ambitions': Source

Rihanna is reportedly working hard to take her brand Fenty to the next level.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, “Rihanna is certainly very provocative.”

They went on to address, “But she walks a very fine line of pushing boundaries and bringing a lot of sex appeal, while also keeping it classy,”

Elaborating further on her efforts, the spy informed, “She isn’t just slapping her name on this, she’s putting her whole soul into it and that’s why she’s so much better than pretty nearly every other celebrity in the fashion game.”

Conclusively, the source remarked that the songbird is not holding back her creative genius and has been prioritizing what her customers want in order to thrive.

“She’s not stopping, she’s continuing to expand and has huge ambitions as far as building up her business and bank account,” they remarked in conclusion.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rihanna marked her return after six long years of hiatus in 2023 with Puma for the Fenty collection.

 She first collaborated with Puma in 2015, left in 2017 to focus on other things.

Then, in June 2024, Rihanna launched her haircare line, called Fenty Hair

Did Will Smith die in a car accident?
Did Will Smith die in a car accident?
Meghan Markle given bold title in new explosive royal book
Meghan Markle given bold title in new explosive royal book
Khloé Kardashian gets honest about dating
Khloé Kardashian gets honest about dating
Demi Moore, Andrew Garfield Golden Globes moment sparks new rumors: Report
Demi Moore, Andrew Garfield Golden Globes moment sparks new rumors: Report
Lisa Vanderpump clears the air about 'RHOBH' return rumours
Lisa Vanderpump clears the air about 'RHOBH' return rumours
How did Irv Gotti died?
How did Irv Gotti died?
How Princess Kate deals with Prince William's 'fractious' moments?
How Princess Kate deals with Prince William's 'fractious' moments?
Palace sources reveal Kate Middleton persisted, Meghan Markle gave up
Palace sources reveal Kate Middleton persisted, Meghan Markle gave up