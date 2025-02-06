Photo: Rihanna 'pushing boundaries for huge business ambitions': Source

Rihanna is reportedly working hard to take her brand Fenty to the next level.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, “Rihanna is certainly very provocative.”

They went on to address, “But she walks a very fine line of pushing boundaries and bringing a lot of sex appeal, while also keeping it classy,”

Elaborating further on her efforts, the spy informed, “She isn’t just slapping her name on this, she’s putting her whole soul into it and that’s why she’s so much better than pretty nearly every other celebrity in the fashion game.”

Conclusively, the source remarked that the songbird is not holding back her creative genius and has been prioritizing what her customers want in order to thrive.

“She’s not stopping, she’s continuing to expand and has huge ambitions as far as building up her business and bank account,” they remarked in conclusion.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rihanna marked her return after six long years of hiatus in 2023 with Puma for the Fenty collection.

She first collaborated with Puma in 2015, left in 2017 to focus on other things.

Then, in June 2024, Rihanna launched her haircare line, called Fenty Hair.